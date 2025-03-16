Lindholm had a goal and an assist in a 6-2 loss to the Lightning on Saturday.
His goal came on a one-timer from the slot. Lindholm has really struggled in Boston. He has just 12 goals and 36 points in 68 games this season, but right now, he's on a three-game, four-point streak (one goal, three assists). Lindholm may never return to his 78-82 point best seasons, but he has enough talent to go on solid runs that will help you in fantasy. This might be one of them.
