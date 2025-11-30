Lindholm posted two assists, two shots on goal and two PIM in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Red Wings.

This was Lindholm's second two-assist game in a row. The 30-year-old's ice time has been somewhat limited since he returned from a lower-body injury that cost him 10 contests, though he's still listed in a top-line role. On the year, the center has four goals, nine helpers, 27 shots on net, 20 hits, 16 blocked shots, 10 PIM and a minus-2 rating over 17 appearances.