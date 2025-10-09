Lindholm recorded a power-play goal and an even-strength assist in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Capitals.

Lindholm scored the go-ahead goal at the 7:41 mark of the third period, shortly after Tom Wilson had equalized for the Capitals, with a backhander on the power play. The playmaker, who had 47 points across 82 regular-season games in 2024-25, also set up Morgan Geekie's empty-netter in the final seconds of the game. As long as Lindholm skates in the first line and on the power play alongside David Pastrnak, he should have plenty of opportunities to keep producing.