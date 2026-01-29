Lindholm (upper body) won't play in Thursday's game against the Flyers, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reports.

Lindholm sustained an upper-body injury during Tuesday's game against the Predators, and head coach Marco Sturm labeled the 31-year-old as day-to-day Thursday. Lindholm will be unavailable for at least one game, but he's slated to visit with doctors Thursday, which could provide a better idea of his status with just under a week remaining before the Olympic break.