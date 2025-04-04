Lindholm scored the Bruins only goal in a 4-1 loss to Montreal on Thursday.

It was his 14th goal and just 39th point of the season (76 games). The Boston experience has been a struggle for Lindholm, whose production has been a lot more like his early seasons with Carolina than his much stronger work in Calgary. He's arguably having the worst statistical season of his career, aside from his rookie season, and his defensive work has suffered, too. The Bruins were seeking a Patrice Bergeron-lite player when they inked Lindholm, but he's proving to be a very costly mistake.