The Bruins have designated Johansson (undisclosed) as an injured/non-roster player.

Once Johansson is healthy enough to play, the 21-year-old will presumably head to AHL Providence to embark on his first full pro season in North America. The 2014 seventh-rounder spent most of the 2016-17 season with Djurgardens IF of the Swedish Hockey League in 2016-17, logging seven goals and 17 points in 49 games.