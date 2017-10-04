Bruins' Emil Johansson: Designated as injured/non-roster player
The Bruins have designated Johansson (undisclosed) as an injured/non-roster player.
Once Johansson is healthy enough to play, the 21-year-old will presumably head to AHL Providence to embark on his first full pro season in North America. The 2014 seventh-rounder spent most of the 2016-17 season with Djurgardens IF of the Swedish Hockey League in 2016-17, logging seven goals and 17 points in 49 games.
