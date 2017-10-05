Johansson (undisclosed) was reassigned to AHL Providence on Thursday.

The Swedish blueliner was named as an injured/non-roster player when the team announced it's regular season squad Wednesday, though this move to the minors means that he's now healthy. Johansson got his first taste of North American professional hockey when he suited up for seven AHL contests last season, recording an assist along the way. A former seventh-round pick in 2014, Johansson projects to spend a vast majority of his 2017-18 campaign with the Baby B's, but could one day become an everyday NHL defenseman if he continues his rapid development.