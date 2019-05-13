Bruins' Emil Johansson: Heading to Sweden
Johansson signed with HV71 of the Swedish Hockey League on Monday.
A seventh-round pick in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, Johansson has spent the last three seasons with AHL Providence, scoring 10 points in each of the last two campaigns. The 23-year-old defenseman played also with HV71 after he was drafted by Boston.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...