Bruins' Emil Johansson: Misses Sunday's practice

Johansson sat out Sunday's practice after suffering a concussion in Saturday's rookie showcase game, Joe McDonald of Boston Sports Journal reports.

The Swedish defenseman is currently in the midst of his first preseason with the B's and is a near-lock to begin the season with AHL Providence. The organization will be hoping that Johansson can make a speedy recovery from his injury, as he'll be missing a crucial period for development if he's sidelined for a lengthy span of time.