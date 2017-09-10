Bruins' Emil Johansson: Misses Sunday's practice
Johansson sat out Sunday's practice after suffering a concussion in Saturday's rookie showcase game, Joe McDonald of Boston Sports Journal reports.
The Swedish defenseman is currently in the midst of his first preseason with the B's and is a near-lock to begin the season with AHL Providence. The organization will be hoping that Johansson can make a speedy recovery from his injury, as he'll be missing a crucial period for development if he's sidelined for a lengthy span of time.
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...