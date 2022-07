Haula was traded from the Bruins to the Devils in exchange for Pavel Zacha on Wednesday, Sportsnet reports.

Haula was a solid middle-six contributor for Boston in 2021-22, picking up 18 goals and 44 points through 78 regular-season appearances before adding three points through seven playoff contests. The 31-year-old forward may get an opportunity to take on a marginally larger role with New Jersey in 2022-23, but he'll likely still hover around the 40-point mark.