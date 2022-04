Haula scored his 15th goal of the season in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Penguins.

His tally just 2:01 into the first period wound up being the game-winner in the low-scoring affair. Haula is having his most productive stretch of the season, racking up seven goals and 14 points over the last 13 games, and he now sits one point short of the second 40-point campaign of his career.