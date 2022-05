Haula scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Haula picked up his first goal of the postseason deflecting a feed from Charlie McAvoy past Antti Raanta to extend Boston's lead to 3-1. The 31-year-old forward now has a goal and two assists in the playoffs while centering Taylor Hall and David Pastrnak on Boston's second line. Haula finished the regular season with 18 goals and 26 assists in 78 games.