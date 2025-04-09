Lysell recorded an assist in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Devils.

Lysell set up Casey Mittelstadt's goal late in the second period. That assist was Lysell's first NHL point in nine appearances, all of which have come this season. The 22-year-old winger has added 14 shots on net, four hits, four PIM and a minus-2 rating while averaging 13:18 of ice time per game. Lysell is getting an audition on the second line late in the 2024-25 campaign, and given the Bruins' struggles this season, he should have a good chance of pushing for a roster spot to begin 2025-26.