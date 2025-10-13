Lysell scored three goals on six shots and added an assist in AHL Providence's 6-3 win over Charlotte on Sunday.

Lysell, Alex Steeve and Matthew Poitras were dominant in the P-Bruins' second win of the year. The 22-year-old Lysell made 12 appearances with Boston last year, earning three points and 21 shots on net, and he added 34 points over 52 regular-season outings in the AHL. He could get another call-up in 2025-26 if his scoring remains strong.