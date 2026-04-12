Bruins' Fabian Lysell: Puts away two goals for P-Bruins
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lysell scored twice in AHL Providence's 6-3 win over Rochester on Saturday.
Lysell has a career-high 17 goals over 54 appearances this season. He's been held to 42 points in total, eight back of his career-best year in 2023-24. Prior to Saturday, he had been limited to four assists over his last 11 outings.
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