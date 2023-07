Lysell had a solid AHL rookie campaign.

Lysell recorded 14 goals, 37 points and 46 PIM in 54 contests with AHL Providence. The 20-year-old forward has plenty of upside after being selected by Boston with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft and should be worth keeping an eye on during training camp this fall. Even if Lysell fails to make the Bruins' opening game roster, it wouldn't be surprising to see him make his NHL debut at some point during the 2023-24 campaign.