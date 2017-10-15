Play

Vatrano is slated to return to the Bruins' lineup Sunday against the Golden Knights.

Vatrano is in line to slot back in on the Bruins' third line Sunday at the expense of Austin Czarnik. Vatrano has yet to score a point in three games this season, but his quick release and hard shot give him some goal-scoring upside despite his slow start out of the gate.

