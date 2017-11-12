Vatrano scored the Bruins' only goal in a 4-1 loss to the Maple Leafs on Saturday night.

It's his second goal in his last three games, but he has just those two tallies through 12 games this season. Vatrano was impressive in a half-season last year and hopes to build on that in 2017-18, but he's off to a slow start. Leave him to the waiver wire in the majority of settings.