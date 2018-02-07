Bruins' Frank Vatrano: Injures lower body, doubtful for Wednesday
Vatrano left Tuesday's game against the Red Wings with a lower-body injury and didn't return.
Head coach Bruce Cassidy said Vatrano is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Rangers, so expect a recall from the minors since the Bruins are low on healthy forwards. Vatrano has just two goals in 24 games this season while averaging 9:39 of ice time per game.
