Vatrano (lower body) joined his teammates in Toronto ahead of Saturday's matchup against the Maple Leafs, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Vatrano's return has yet to be confirmed, but it's unlikely the winger would make the trip to Toronto if he wasn't in line to rejoin the lineup either Saturday against the Leafs or Sunday against the Sabres. More information should surface as the first matchup approaches, though the return of a player who owns just two points over 25 contests this season is unlikely to draw the attention of many fantasy team owners.