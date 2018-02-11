Vatrano (lower body) won't return for Sunday's game versus New Jersey.

The 23-year-old was a game-time decision, perhaps boding well for his chances of returning Tuesday against Calgary. After posting 18 points in 2016-17, Vatrano has seen that total dip to just two points in 25 games this season, and will likely return to a fourth line spot once he regains health -- that is, if he isn't a healthy scratch.