Bruins' Frank Vatrano: Missing Sunday's tilt
Vatrano (lower body) won't return for Sunday's game versus New Jersey.
The 23-year-old was a game-time decision, perhaps boding well for his chances of returning Tuesday against Calgary. After posting 18 points in 2016-17, Vatrano has seen that total dip to just two points in 25 games this season, and will likely return to a fourth line spot once he regains health -- that is, if he isn't a healthy scratch.
