Vatrano (lower body) didn't join the team as it left for Saturday's matchup against Vancouver in the first of a five-game road trip, Rich Thompson of the Boston Herald reports.

Vatrano's absence from the travel plans makes him doubtful to rejoin the lineup during the five-game road trip. The team should update his status if he's able to join them at some point during the four-game swing in Canada or in Buffalo for the finale, but the emergency recall of Jordan Szwarz on Friday likely indicates he will miss the duration.