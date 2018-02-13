Vatrano (lower body) did not participate in Tuesday's morning skate, ruling him out for the evening's contest with the Flames, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.

It will be Vatrano's fourth missed game in a row and he's unlikely to return to game action until he can participate in practices first. The 23-year-old will have four days to rest up before the Bruins take on the Canucks in a road matchup, so it's certainly possible he could make his return at that time.