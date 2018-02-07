Vatrano (lower body) won't play Wednesday against the Rangers.

Vatrano has only notched two goals in 25 contests this campaign, so fantasy owners in season-long leagues shouldn't need to concern themselves with his availability. The Bruins should provide an update on the 23-year-old forward's status once he's given the green light to return to game action.

