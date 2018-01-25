Vatrano is slated to play Thursday night against the Senators.

Vatrano has been a healthy scratch of late, but he'll get a chance to skate on the B's fourth line Thursday, filling in for the injured Noel Acciari (lower body). Vatrano, who last suited up on Dec. 21, brings a quick release and dangerous shot to the the table, but the 23-year-old has struggled to bury his chances this season. To date, Vatrano has recorded two goals and no assists in 20 games.