Play

Vatrano was a healthy scratch Saturday against Arizona.

While Vatrano was sent to the press box Saturday, fellow forward Austin Czarnik drew into the B's lineup. Vatrano, who has not scored a point in three games this season, will no doubt get back into the mix at some point, but so far the hard-shooting winger is off to a quiet start in 2017-18.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories