Vatrano was a healthy scratch in Saturday's 3-2 overtime defeat to the Rangers.

The Massachusetts native has now been scratched in six of the last seven games, and has seen his role on the bottom six largely evaporate as Boston's forward corps has become healthy once again. Still, Vatrano proved he can score goals in the minors and has notched 38 in 38 games for AHL Providence over the last two seasons -- he just hasn't translated that success to the big club yet.