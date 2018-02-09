Vatrano (lower body) did not participate in Friday's practice and has been ruled out for Saturday's home contest against Buffalo, NBC Sports Boston reports.

Vatrano will a second consecutive contest as a result of this ailment, but he continues to sport the day-to-day tag, meaning he could re-enter the lineup as soon as he's able to get a full regimen of practice in. That said, the Massachusetts native has frequently been a healthy scratch and has just two assists on the campaign, so the team may not be rushing to get him back anyway.