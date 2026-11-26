Minten scored a goal, placed two shots on net and dished out three hits in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Jets.

Despite the Bruins being handed Wednesday's loss, Minten was credited as the game's second star due to his game-tying goal midway through the middle period. The 22-year-old center now has a goal in back-to-back games and four tallies over his last eight appearances. Overall, he has nine goals, 15 points, a plus-5 rating, 47 shots on net, 30 hits and 16 blocked shots over 24 games this season. He provides steadier all-around production and higher upside than the majority of the NHL's third-line centers, making Minten a viable fantasy option in deep leagues.