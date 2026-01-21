Bruins' Fraser Minten: Finds twine in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Minten scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Stars.
Minten has four goals and two assists over his last six games. The 21-year-old continues to grow into a productive middle-six job. He's up to 12 goals, 23 points, 67 shots on net, 94 hits, 33 blocked shots and a plus-14 rating over 50 appearances. Minten isn't getting premium minutes on offense, but he does enough across the board to help in deep fantasy formats.
