Minten logged two assists, two PIM and a plus-3 rating in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Oilers.

Minten matched his offensive output from the last nine games combined with this effort. He helped out on goals by Hampus Lindholm and David Pastrnak in Wednesday's win. Minten has been a steady third-line center for the Bruins to keep them in the mix in the ultra-competitive Atlantic Division. In his first full NHL campaign, he's collected 15 points, 47 shots on net, 85 hits, 29 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating through 41 appearances, and he could improve as he gets more comfortable in the second half.