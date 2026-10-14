Minten scored twice on four shots, added two PIM, logged two hits, blocked two shots and went plus-4 in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.

This was Minten's second multi-point game in a row and his third such effort of the campaign. He had a four-game drought in there as well, but there's signs of a breakout season on the horizon. Minten has four goals, three assists, 19 shots on net, six hits, 14 PIM and a plus-6 rating across seven appearances so far. He had 35 points in 82 regular-season outings last year while shooting 14.7 percent. If everything clicks in 2026-27, Minten should be a top-six fixture with a power forward profile.