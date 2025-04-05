The Bruins called up Minten from AHL Providence on Saturday, per Scott McLaughlin of WEEI.com.

Minten was part of a package the Bruins received from Toronto at the trade deadline, in exchange for Brandon Carlo. Minten exploded for three goals and an assist in his second game with Providence and has seven points in nine games with the AHL Bruins. Boston sent down Jeffrey Viel to Providence in a corresponding move. Minten will give the Bruins 13 healthy forwards and he could enter the lineup as a bottom-six forward, or be a healthy scratch against Carolina on Saturday.