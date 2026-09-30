Minten scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Rangers.

Minten made his presence felt in the first game of the new season after signing a seven-year extension following a 2025-26 campaign in which he recorded 17 goals and 18 assists in 82 regular-season contests. He delivered the breakthrough after the teams went scoreless for more than 56 minutes, capitalizing on a New York turnover and beating Igor Shesterkin with 3:46 remaining. Minten wasn't done, though, as he also assisted on Mark Kastelic's empty-netter just 75 seconds later, giving him the only multi-point performance of the contest.