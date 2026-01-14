Minten scored a goal on four shots in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Red Wings.

Minten has been productive in January with five goals and one assist over six games this month. The 21-year-old's inexperience and third-line role make him a bit of a gamble for fantasy purposes, but he has upside. Minten has 11 goals, 21 points, 64 shots on net, 93 hits, 32 blocked shots and a plus-14 rating over 47 appearances in his first full NHL campaign, so he can offer some category coverage in deeper formats.