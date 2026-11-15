Minten scored a power-play goal on three shots, added two hits and went minus-2 in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Wild.

Minten has two goals and an assist over his last four games. The 22-year-old center continues to work on the second line and second power-play unit, giving him decent upside in fantasy. He's up to seven goals, six helpers, 39 shots on net, 24 hits, 24 PIM, 12 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating over 20 appearances, putting him on pace to finish above the 50-point mark in his second full NHL campaign.