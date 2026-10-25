Minten scored a power-play goal on four shots and added an assist in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Sharks.

Minten helped on Marat Khusnutdinov's second-period tally before scoring the eventual game-winner in the third while the Bruins had the man advantage. The young center has five goals this season, and his power-play involvement adds another dimension to his fantasy appeal. The lack of consistency has been an issue, though. Over the Bruins' last eight games, Minten has failed to crack the scoresheet four times but also had three multi-point performances.