Minten scored a goal and distributed an assist in Saturday's 4-3 win over Montreal.

Minten delivered the game-tying goal for the Bruins late in the contest before Morgan Geekie scored the goal-ahead tally 12 seconds later. With Saturday's twine finder, Minten has 13 goals, 25 points, 69 shots on net, 95 hits and 33 blocks across 52 games this season. The 21-year-old center has soared in his first full season with the Bruins, as he's carved out steady ice time as the team's third-line center. Since Dec. 31, he has seven goals, 12 points and four multi-point performances over his last 12 games. During this span, he has noticeably increased his shot attempts with 23 shots on goal, which is a third of his season total. Minten's all-around play style warrants him streaming value across standard fantasy leagues and makes him a must-roster player in all dynasty-league formats.