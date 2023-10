Brunet signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Boston on Wednesday.

Brunet had 16 goals and 73 points in 66 QMJHL games between Rimouski and Victoriaville last season. He also registered two assists in his only appearance with AHL Providence during the 2022-23 campaign. Boston selected Brunet with the No. 132 overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.