Brunet scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Providence's 6-2 win over Cleveland on Sunday.

Brunet reached the 20-point mark with this performance, doing so in 36 games this season. He has earned six of those points over his last seven outings. Brunet is five points back of his total from 69 regular-season contests last season, and if he continues his strong play, the 22-year-old could play himself into a call-up.