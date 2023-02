Hathaway and Dmitry Orlov was traded from the Capitals to the Bruins on Thursday in exchange for Craig Smith, a 2023 first-round pick, a 2025 second-round pick and a 2024 third-round pick.

Hathaway figures to be an upgrade for the Bruins' fourth line, providing significant toughness. He has 16 points, 198 hits, 65 blocked shots and 52 PIM through 59 contests this season. He'll likely miss Thursday's game versus the Kraken, but he could be available by Saturday's contests versus the Canucks.