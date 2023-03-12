Hathaway scored the game-winning goal in Saturday's 3-2 victory over Detroit.

With the score tied 2-2 midway through the third period, Hathaway pounced on a rebound and banged home his 10th goal of the year, and first in seven games since joining the Bruins ahead of the trade deadline. The 31-year-old grinder has a knack for timely tallies -- over the last five seasons he has 50 goals, and an impressive 12 of them have been game-winners. Most of Hathaway's fantasy value comes from his physical play, however, and with five more hits Saturday he has 215 on the season, ranking eighth in the league.