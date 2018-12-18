Bruins' Gemel Smith: Hits waivers
The Bruins waived Smith on Tuesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Smith has been a healthy scratch for Boston's last three contests, so this move doesn't come as a surprise. The former Star will undoubtedly be assigned to AHL Providence if he goes unclaimed.
