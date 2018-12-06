Smith was claimed off waivers by the Bruins from the Stars on Thursday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Smith will provide some additional forward depth for the time being, but could find himself back on waivers once Patrice Bergeron (ribs) is cleared to return. For now, the 24-year-old Smith figures to spend the bulk of his time in the press box, although he could get the occasional game.