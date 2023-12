Merkulov was recalled from AHL Providence on Friday.

Merkulov has earned his first call-up after putting up 30 points in 31 games for AHL Providence this season. The 23-year-old center spent one season at Ohio State before making the jump to the professional ranks and signing an entry-level deal with Boston. With his promotion, Merkulov could make his NHL debut versus New Jersey or Detroit on Saturday or Sunday, respectively.