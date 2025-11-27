Merkulov scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Providence's 5-1 win over Toronto on Wednesday.

Merkulov's big performance ended a brutal dry spell in which he had just one assist over nine games. Despite that slump, he has six goals and 14 points through 17 appearances on the year. Merkulov is capable of putting up 50 points per year, as he's done in each of his three full AHL campaigns, and that scoring touch could help the 25-year-old get a call-up at some point.