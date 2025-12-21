Bruins' Georgi Merkulov: Hat trick in AHL win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Merkulov scored three goals in AHL Providence's 3-1 win over Syracuse on Saturday.
Merkulov has five goals and three assists over seven games since he had a short stint in the NHL. For the season, he has 11 goals and 22 points over 24 AHL appearances. Merkulov is impressing once again for Providence, but he'll need his offense to translate at the NHL level to earn a longer stay with the big club.
More News
-
Bruins' Georgi Merkulov: Sent back to minors•
-
Bruins' Georgi Merkulov: Recalled from Providence•
-
Bruins' Georgi Merkulov: Earns three points in AHL win•
-
Bruins' Georgi Merkulov: Two goals in Sunday's AHL win•
-
Bruins' Georgi Merkulov: Shines in overtime win for AHL club•
-
Bruins' Georgi Merkulov: On waivers Friday•