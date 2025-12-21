Merkulov scored three goals in AHL Providence's 3-1 win over Syracuse on Saturday.

Merkulov has five goals and three assists over seven games since he had a short stint in the NHL. For the season, he has 11 goals and 22 points over 24 AHL appearances. Merkulov is impressing once again for Providence, but he'll need his offense to translate at the NHL level to earn a longer stay with the big club.