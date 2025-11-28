Bruins' Georgi Merkulov: Recalled from Providence
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Merkulov was called up from AHL Providence on Friday, per Mark Divver of the New England Hockey Journal.
Merkulov snapped a long drought in the AHL on Wednesday with a goal and two helpers, after picking up one assist in the previous nine contests. He has six goals and eight assists in 17 games with Providence this season. The Bruins sent Michael Callahan to Providence in a corresponding move.
