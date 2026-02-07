Bruins' Georgi Merkulov: Scores twice in AHL win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Merkulov scored two goals in AHL Providence's 3-1 win over Hartford on Friday.
With the effort, Merkulov has 16 goals and 19 assists over 41 outings this season. He's already surpassed his goal total from 59 regular-season contests a year ago, but his overall scoring pace is a little down. Merkulov got one call-up earlier in the campaign, and he continues to play well enough that he could help the Bruins as a depth forward later in 2025-26.
