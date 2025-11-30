Bruins' Georgi Merkulov: Sent back to minors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Merkulov was assigned to AHL Providence on Sunday.
Merkulov was a healthy scratch in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over Detroit after logging 10:35 of ice time in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Rangers. He has produced six goals and 14 points in 17 minor-league appearances this season.
